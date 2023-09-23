Synthetix Price Reaches $2.00 (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for $2.00 or 0.00007529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetix has a market cap of $540.99 million and $40.04 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Synthetix has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Synthetix Coin Profile

Synthetix was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 324,483,031 coins and its circulating supply is 270,360,016 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling Synthetix

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

