Syscoin (SYS) Price Reaches $0.0844 on Exchanges

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Syscoin has a total market cap of $63.06 million and $1.06 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.0844 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,615.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $209.32 or 0.00786464 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00117234 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015658 BTC.

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 747,394,570 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

