Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) versus Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Critical Analysis

Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC – Get Free Report) and Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.6% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Technology Solutions and Streamline Health Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A Streamline Health Solutions -44.61% -32.09% -18.39%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Technology Solutions and Streamline Health Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Streamline Health Solutions has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 143.90%. Given Streamline Health Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Streamline Health Solutions is more favorable than Technology Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

Technology Solutions has a beta of -0.4, meaning that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Streamline Health Solutions has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Technology Solutions and Streamline Health Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Streamline Health Solutions $24.89 million 1.94 -$11.38 million ($0.20) -4.10

Technology Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Streamline Health Solutions.

Summary

Streamline Health Solutions beats Technology Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Technology Solutions

Technology Solutions Company provides systems integration and information technology (IT) consulting services to the manufacturing and distribution, healthcare and life sciences, consumer products and retail, and financial services industry. Technology Solutions Company was founded in 1988 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management. It also provides auditing and coding, software, and professional services. The company sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

