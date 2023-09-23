Terra Classic Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $344.55 million and approximately $13.65 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00009508 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002496 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001473 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,835,283,701,051 coins and its circulating supply is 5,817,777,210,431 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

