Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 1.0% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $160.31. 3,715,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,104,968. The stock has a market cap of $145.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $145.97 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

