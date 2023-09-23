Tezos (XTZ) Price Hits $0.66 on Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00002496 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $632.64 million and $11.08 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00009507 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001478 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001497 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 974,679,815 coins and its circulating supply is 953,657,461 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.