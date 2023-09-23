Threshold Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $182.93 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Threshold has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $182.93 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,009,327,021.745945 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01840032 USD and is up 2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $5,666,229.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

