Threshold (T) Price Tops $0.0185

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Threshold has a market cap of $185.08 million and approximately $5.47 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Threshold has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008637 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020984 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00016655 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014620 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26,580.13 or 1.00009678 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,009,327,021.745945 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01840032 USD and is up 2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $5,666,229.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

