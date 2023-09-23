Toncoin (TON) Price Tops $2.30 on Top Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.30 or 0.00008656 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.86 billion and $25.44 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020978 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00016647 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014579 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,599.71 or 1.00015054 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.28917118 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $33,534,604.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

