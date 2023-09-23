TrueFi Trading Down 5.8% This Week (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0346 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFi has a total market cap of $36.95 million and $2.78 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,067,203,485 tokens. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,067,203,485.0731033 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.03526282 USD and is down -3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $2,788,898.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

