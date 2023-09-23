Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 3,106 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.0% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $15,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.5 %

PANW stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.51. 2,219,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,065. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.09. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $258.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a PE ratio of 181.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,140 shares of company stock valued at $40,276,328 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

