Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 843 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,903,000 after acquiring an additional 107,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,680,000 after acquiring an additional 283,105 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $396.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,206,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,947. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The company has a market capitalization of $317.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.