Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 358 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,499. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $167.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

