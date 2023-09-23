Trust Co. of Vermont Has $4.64 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,351.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.92. 19,817,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,406,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.92 and its 200 day moving average is $85.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $94.11.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

