Trust Co. of Vermont Has $9.33 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,357 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Up 0.8 %

INTU stock traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $508.57. 1,233,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,961. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $514.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $142.55 billion, a PE ratio of 60.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $558.64.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuit from $528.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,927 shares of company stock worth $44,218,147 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.