Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 709 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.03 and its 200 day moving average is $227.50. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,089 shares of company stock worth $42,719,064 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.