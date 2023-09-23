Trust Co. of Vermont Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.40. 11,652,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,832,669. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $109.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

