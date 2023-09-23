UMA (UMA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.69 Million

UMA (UMA) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 23rd. UMA has a market capitalization of $100.71 million and $6.69 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UMA has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One UMA token can now be bought for $1.36 or 0.00005126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UMA Profile

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 115,459,219 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,947,012 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

