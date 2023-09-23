USDX [Kava] Reaches Market Cap of $104.78 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 1% against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $104.78 million and approximately $249,656.51 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00003534 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,576.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.30 or 0.00783756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00117429 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00015642 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00026625 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000513 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.93985636 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $256,459.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

