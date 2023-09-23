Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) is CMH Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises about 3.0% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $11,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.89. The company had a trading volume of 401,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,267. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.62. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $90.87.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

