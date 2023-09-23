VirtualMeta (VMA) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One VirtualMeta token can now be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VirtualMeta has a market capitalization of $34.98 million and approximately $38,961.61 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VirtualMeta Profile

VirtualMeta was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.01520828 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VirtualMeta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VirtualMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

