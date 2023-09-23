Vow Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $189.94 Million (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last week, Vow has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Vow token can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001853 BTC on major exchanges. Vow has a total market cap of $189.94 million and approximately $261,993.68 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vow Profile

Vow was first traded on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vow’s official website is vow.foundation.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

