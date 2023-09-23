Vulcan Forged PYR Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $3.13 or 0.00011759 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $87.86 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008640 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020985 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00016641 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014587 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,591.82 or 1.00014472 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.15563778 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $1,788,628.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.