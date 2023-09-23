VVS Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $76.66 Million (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One VVS Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. VVS Finance has a total market capitalization of $76.66 million and $129,536.38 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance was first traded on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 75,023,417,531,396 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,822,673,844,227 tokens. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

