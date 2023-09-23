Waltonchain (WTC) Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 20.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $16.42 million and approximately $25.48 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 20.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 88,027,113 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities.

As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

