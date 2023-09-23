Wanchain Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.20 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Wanchain has a total market cap of $36.20 million and $1.93 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000690 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00033470 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00026723 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00011133 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,105,387 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

