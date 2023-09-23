WazirX One Day Volume Reaches $2.07 Million (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $36.89 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for $0.0966 or 0.00000363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

