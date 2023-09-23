WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $143.91

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $41.81 million and approximately $143.91 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.08 or 0.00244865 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014475 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00016083 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000440 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003868 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.