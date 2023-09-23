WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund Announces Dividend of $0.33 (BATS:DDWM)

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, September 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th.

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.16. 14,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $241.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund by 2,588.3% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 162,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 156,437 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (DDWM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying developed-market equities outside the US and Canada. The index dynamically hedges currency exposure for USD investors based on three equal-weighted signals.

