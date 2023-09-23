WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund (BATS:DDLS) to Issue $0.34 Dividend

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund (BATS:DDLS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.335 per share on Thursday, September 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th.

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:DDLS traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.24. The stock had a trading volume of 43,853 shares. WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $34.64. The company has a market capitalization of $184.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.57.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund (BATS:DDLS – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund (DDLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying developed-market small-cap equities outside the US & Canada, weighted by cash dividends. The index dynamically hedges currency exposure for USD investors based on three equal-weighted signals.

