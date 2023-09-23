WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund (BATS:RESE) Declares Dividend of $0.26

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund (BATS:RESE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, September 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of RESE stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $27.72. The stock had a trading volume of 109 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund (RESE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market equities selected for various factors and ESG characteristics. RESE was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.