WisdomTree International ESG Fund (BATS:RESD) Declares Dividend of $0.12

WisdomTree International ESG Fund (BATS:RESD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, September 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th.

WisdomTree International ESG Fund Price Performance

WisdomTree International ESG Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.38. 501 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International ESG Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree International ESG Fund stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International ESG Fund (BATS:RESD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 2.58% of WisdomTree International ESG Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About WisdomTree International ESG Fund

The WisdomTree International ESG Fund (RESD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to select stocks in developed markets outside of the US and Canada. The fund screens for various factors and ESG characteristics. RESD was launched on Nov 3, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

