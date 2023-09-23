WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, September 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.50. The company had a trading volume of 151,832 shares. The firm has a market cap of $781.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92. WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $32.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average of $33.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 33,474 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000.

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

