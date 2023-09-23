WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Announces Dividend of $0.24 (BATS:WFHY)

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, September 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th.

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:WFHY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.66. 21,046 shares of the company traded hands. WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $48.81 and a 52-week high of $51.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 598,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,790,000 after acquiring an additional 121,282 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 223,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 56,093 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 576.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 180,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after buying an additional 154,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 88,490 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $4,026,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (WFHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of high-yield, US corporate bonds. Constituents are selected and weighted by fundamental factors and bond risk characteristics. WFHY was launched on Apr 27, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

