WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund (BATS:USMF) Announces $0.14 Dividend

WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund (BATS:USMF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, September 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th.

WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS USMF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,736 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $258.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.04. WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund by 277.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund (USMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor index. The fund tracks an index of 200 US-listed equities. Stocks are selected and weighted by a combination of investment factors. USMF was launched on Jun 29, 2017 and is managed by WisdomTree.

