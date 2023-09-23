WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund (BATS:SHAG) to Issue $0.14 Dividend

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund (BATS:SHAG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Thursday, September 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BATS SHAG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.45. 3,042 shares of the company were exchanged. WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $49.08 and a 52 week high of $54.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.84.

Get WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund (BATS:SHAG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.29% of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

About WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund (SHAG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated investment-grade securities with maturities of less than five years. The index consists of 13 subcomponents weighted for yield-to-worst.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.