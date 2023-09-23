Worldcoin Price Tops $1.54 on Exchanges (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Worldcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.54 or 0.00005797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Worldcoin has a market capitalization of $201.07 million and $86.05 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,457,299 tokens. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 130,431,791.24467754 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.58190477 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 175 active market(s) with $134,304,453.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

