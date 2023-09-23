Wrapped BNB Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27.74 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for about $210.52 or 0.00791752 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $551.90 million and approximately $27.74 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB launched on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,621,604 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

