ABCMETA (META) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $766,254.63

ABCMETA (META) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 24th. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $766,254.63 and $385.67 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00008382 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00021162 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00017591 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014728 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,324.91 or 1.00051711 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002428 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000662 USD and is up 8.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $233.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

