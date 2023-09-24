aelf (ELF) Price Tops $0.37 on Top Exchanges

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. During the last week, aelf has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $239.48 million and approximately $39.08 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00009516 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001554 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001628 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 643,715,639 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

