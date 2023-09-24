Algorand (ALGO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $17.66 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000388 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $794.73 million and $17.66 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00033677 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00026776 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00011259 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000828 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,829,650,349 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

