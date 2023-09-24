Arbitrum (ARB) Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00003114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arbitrum has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Arbitrum has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $71.96 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001015 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000033 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000028 BTC.
Arbitrum Profile
Arbitrum’s launch date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.
Arbitrum Token Trading
