Ark Trading 13.9% Higher This Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last week, Ark has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market cap of $86.19 million and approximately $46.19 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001872 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009581 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000321 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002499 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001571 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 175,817,554 coins and its circulating supply is 175,817,436 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

