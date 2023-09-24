Axie Infinity 24 Hour Volume Reaches $69.79 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $4.48 or 0.00016938 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $633.37 million and approximately $69.79 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00008431 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00021066 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014624 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,475.62 or 1.00049164 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,310,643 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 141,310,642.9338294 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.42560227 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 359 active market(s) with $16,181,225.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.