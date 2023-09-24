Basic Attention Token Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $259.67 million and $13.56 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,489,973,010 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Basic Attention Token (BAT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token created by Brendan Eich, co-founder of Mozilla and creator of JavaScript. It is designed to revolutionize the digital advertising industry by providing an open-source web browser called Brave, a platform that enables advertisers to pay for user attention in a cost-effective way, and a token system that rewards users for their attention and incentivizes content creators for their contributions. Brave also allows users to have more control over their online privacy and data.”

