Beldex (BDX) Price Tops $0.0336 on Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $187.50 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0336 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,589.03 or 0.05999279 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00033580 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026752 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00016052 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00011120 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,919,709,082 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,289,088 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

