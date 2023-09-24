Bend DAO Price Hits $0.0026 (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $26.10 million and approximately $118,886.88 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

