Bitget Token (BGB) Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bitget Token (BGB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Bitget Token has a total market cap of $628.18 million and $18.88 million worth of Bitget Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitget Token has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Bitget Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001709 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001010 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000033 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000028 BTC.
Bitget Token Profile
Bitget Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,400,000,000 tokens. Bitget Token’s official Twitter account is @bitgetglobal. The official message board for Bitget Token is www.instagram.com/bitget_official. Bitget Token’s official website is www.bitget.com.
Bitget Token Token Trading
