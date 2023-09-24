Cardano Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000930 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion and approximately $82.29 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,584.34 or 0.06021523 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00033444 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00026678 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00016242 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00011210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,198,584,811 coins and its circulating supply is 35,118,644,109 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

