CashBackPro Price Tops $1.19 on Major Exchanges (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00004564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CashBackPro has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $121.87 million and $130,686.43 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CashBackPro Profile

CBP is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 102,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 1.18346698 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $196,766.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

